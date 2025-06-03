Karan Johar's upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri piques interest, netizens ask ‘ye kya naam hai?’

Karan Johar said Ananya Panday will star opposite Kartik Aaryan in his upcoming movie “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri”. But netizens were more concerned about the choice of title for this Dharma Productions film slated for a Valentine's release in theatres on 13 February 2026.

KJo shared a post featuring the lead actors of the movie on his Instagram handle and said, “Signed, sealed and delivering hamaare Ray ki Rumi. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine's: 13th Feb, 2026.”

However, netizens had complaints. The social media users questioned why Karan Johar chose such a tongue-twisting name, and the second major concern was the casting of Ananya Panday as the female lead.

“It's time Bollywood started making better titled movies! ye kya naam hai bhala?” a netizen asked.

Another annoyed netizen asked, “Why does every f**king film of yours sound like a tongue twister?”

“Very difficult name. I'm not interested. Please change the name of the film,” a user said. “Ek aur flop,” another declared.

“Naam se hi lag rha hai beekar movie hogi... We want the comedy movie era back,” said another user.

“Please tell us why are we being punished with these movies? Any grudge against us?” asked a user.

A few users also suggested that a movie with the same casting by Dharma's competitor, Maddock, would have been exciting. “Sun ke hi bakwas lag rahi hai. Maddock ki hoti toh shayad excitement bhi hoti but Karan ki hai toh flop hi honi hai.”

Netizens also highlighted the worsening dialogue in movies, especially rom-coms, these days and said, “It will be super CRINGE with over-the-top acting and lame dialogues.”

Social media users were especially offended by Ananya Panday's casting and said the pairing looked forced.

“This looks so FORCED & they look like SIBLINGS.. Seriously, it's really Terrible! Who is the Casting Director?? He needs to be FIRED,” said a user.

“Firse Ananya ko cast kiya , kj apko a 2-3 actress k alawa koy dikh kyu ni raha??” questioned a netizen.

“Can you make something without Ananya, Janhvi, Khushi, please,” requested a user.

The movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri reunites Kartik and Ananya, who have previously worked in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

