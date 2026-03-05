Karanvir Bohras father, veteran producer Mahendra Bohra, passes away; actor pens emotional note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Actor Karanvir Bohra's father, Mahendra Bohra, a veteran producer, has passed away.

Mourning the demise of his dad, Karanvir on Wednesday took to Instagram and penned an emotional note.

"Love you, Dad. I'm going to miss you more than words can ever say. Anyone who has lost a parent knows the kind of ache it leaves behind. But even in this pain, I find peace in knowing you lived a full, beautiful life. You left us the way you always wished to.......peacefully and without suffering. You used to say you wanted to leave this world with your boots on... and that's exactly how you went. Strong. Dignified. On your own terms," he posted.

Karanvir remembered the values he learned from his father.

"You taught didi and me everything that truly matters. To stay hopeful, no matter how hard life gets. To bounce back when u fall. To live with energy, with passion, with positivity. To never give up. Your spirit was unstoppable, and you made sure that spirit lived in me too. You taught me to dream -- to be a producer's actor, never to leave set without finishing your shot. You taught me to create. You taught me to be kind. You taught me to carry myself with style and grace, just like you did. Not just in the way we dress, but in the way we treat people," he added.

"Every single person who speaks about you says the same thing -- what a good man he was. And they're right. You were a rare soul. Didi and I are so proud and blessed. We are forever grateful that I was born as your son and she your daughter Papa... meri jaan, mera dil tujhpe qurbaan. Always. and now you carry on your next journey, knowing that I'll take care of everything. #omnamahshivaya @mbohra56," Karanvir grieved.

Mahendra Bohra remained actively associated with the Hindi film industry for several decades. He was best known for backing films like Tejaa and Takkar. (ANI)