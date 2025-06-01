Karate Kid Legends Box Office Collection Day 2: Jackie Chan starrer gets lukewarm response, mints...

Karate Kid Legends Box Office Collection Day 2: Jackie Chan is back with his ‘Karate Kid’, but only the loyal fans occupied the theatres, leading to a mediocre response at the Indian box office.

The highly anticipated martial arts film The Karate Kid: Legends, featuring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, hit theatres on Friday, 30 May 2025.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, it follows Li Fong's journey in New York City as he competes in a karate tournament under the guidance of Mr Han and Daniel LaRusso.

Karate Kid Legends has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages in India.

Karate Kid Legends Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Karate Kid Legends opened at ₹1.6 crore on Friday. The numbers improved by an impressive 49.38 per cent on Saturday, as the movie minted ₹2.39 crore.

On its second day, the movie earned ₹1.26 crore in English and ₹70,00,000 in Hindi. ₹20,00,000 in Tamil and ₹23,00,000 in Telugu contributed to the remaining Saturday earnings.

The English variant has outperformed other languages so far.

Karate Kid Legends has earned a total of ₹3.99 crore in two days of its release.

Will the numbers improve on Sunday, June 1? We'll know in a few hours.

Karate Kid Legends Box Office Day 2: Theatre Occupancy On May 31, Karate Kid Legends recorded 16.14 per cent of the English occupancy in theatres, according to Sacnilk.

In the morning shows, occupancy was 8.46 per cent, which gradually improved over the day to rise to 20.97 per cent at night.

Chennai had the maximum occupancy, 35.75 per cent. Kochi had the second-best occupancy, 23.25 per cent, followed by Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi NCR.

Karate Kid Legends: Plot IMDb describes the plot of Karate Kid Legends as follows: When Kung Fu prodigy Li Fong moves to New York City, he draws the ire of a local karate champion. With the guidance of Mr Han and Daniel LaRusso, Li sets out to compete in the ultimate karate tournament.