Karate Kid: Legends to hit Netflix on this date as Sony deal brings film to streaming fans

Karate Kid: Legends is finally headed to Netflix. After a shaky run in theatres earlier this year, the newest chapter in the martial arts franchise lands on the streamer September 27 in the US, according to What's on Netflix. The movie opened on May 30, 2025, serving as the sixth major entry in the series. Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio returned to the project alongside newcomer Ben Wang as Li Fong. Wang plays a kung fu prodigy who relocates from Beijing to New York.

Pulled into a karate competition by a friend, he quickly realizes his kung fu background is not enough. With help from Mr. Han (Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), Li learns to merge both fighting styles for the big showdown.

Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen round out the cast. The film connects to both Cobra Kai and the 2010 reboot, but it was written to stand alone, so first-time viewers do not feel lost.

Cobra Kai connection keeps fans hooked Cobra Kai has fueled much of the renewed interest in the franchise. The hit Netflix show wrapped its sixth and final season earlier this year, pulling legacy stars back into the spotlight.

In an interview with The Direct, the showrunners said, “Well, it is technically a ‘Karate Kid’ movie. That is our show, ‘Cobra Kai,’ and the commonality is that they both have Daniel LaRusso. That movie is kind of branching off the tree from the Jackie Chan movie of 2010, and you’ll have to see how they tie those things together.”

Karate Kid: Legends box office and reception According to What's on Netflix, the movie earned about $115 million worldwide on a $45 million budget. Rotten Tomatoes critics scored it 58 per cent, faulting its reliance on old beats. Audiences, however, were far more forgiving, handing it a 90 per cent score and praising the blend of Chan, Macchio, and Wang.

Once it drops on Netflix, Legends will remain there for 18 months before shifting to Disney+ and Hulu.

FAQs Who stars in Karate Kid: Legends? Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen.

Is Karate Kid: Legends connected to Cobra Kai? Yes, it continues the universe and shares Daniel LaRusso as a key link.