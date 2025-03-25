‘Kim Kardashian is a sex trafficker’: Kanye West has a meltdown over North’s video amid Sean Diddy Combs saga

Rapper Kanye West has taken another low blow at his former wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family over daughter North being “dressed all grown up” for her appearance in one of her videos.

“Kim Kardashian is a sex trafficker,” Kanye, officially known as Ye now, alleged, adding that the “Kardashian are sex workers”.

Kim and Kanye, who were married from 2014 to 2022, share four children: daughter North, 11, son Saint, 9, daughter Chicago, 7, and son Psalm, 5.

Kanye, in his post on X, claimed that the Kardashians use “strategically produced black children” for a “child sex trafficking ring”.

Kanye's Twitter post in all capitals read: “Kim Kardashian is a sex trafficker. I don't like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown I would have expected more from Twigs. Its f**k all you niggas. My soul is black And watch yall dont believe me and just say Im crazy”.

Kanye also hit out at Kris Jenner, saying she too was involved (in sex trafficking), and deemed Kim's infamous sex tape as his credibility check.

“The grandmother signed for the sex tape,” read an excerpt from another one of his tweets. “The Kardashians are sex workers and they sex traffic all of the black children they strategically produce,” he added.

Kanye West has previously disclosed diagnoses of bipolar disorder and autism and has exhibited erratic behaviour over the past few years.

Kim has reportedly called for an emergency custody hearing after learning that controversial figures Andrew and Tristan Tate were present during a recent visit between Kanye and their eldest daughter, North West.

Given Kanye’s unpredictable actions, Kim is now reportedly considering filing for sole custody of their four children.

The Diddy connection These allegations coincide with West's public support for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was arrested in September 2024 on sex trafficking charges and is awaiting trial. ​

Kanye recently released a single titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, featuring North alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in jail awaiting trial on sex crime charges.

The song begins with an alleged jailhouse conversation between Kanye and Combs, who reportedly did not know he was being recorded.

In response, Kim reportedly met with attorneys on March 14 to discuss legal options regarding the use of their daughter’s name and voice in Kanye’s projects.

Kanye has publicly clashed with Kim over their daughter’s name, posting and then deleting screenshots of a text conversation in which he threatened to “go to war” over the rights to use North’s name.

