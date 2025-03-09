Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood actress, was spotted in an exquisite yet stylish outfit as she arrived for the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Jaipur on Saturday, March 8. Kareena and Shahid Kapoor were spotted sharing a warm moment, during the press conference of IIFA 2025. Her designer clothes not only appealed to her fans for the stunning look but also made an appeal over the price point.

The two Bollywood stars were spotted hugging and keenly interacting as paparazzi captured the rare interaction. Addressing this reunion with Kareena, Shahid said, "For us, it's nothing new...aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hai but it's totally normal for us...if people felt nice, it's nice."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Designer Bag and Outfit— The Details In a social media post on Instagram Bebo posted some pictures in her newspaper print jacket and skirt on the occasion of International Women's Day and wrote, “Self love… Happy women’s day & hello @iifa.” As she entered her private jet, she struck several playful poses, donning black Hermes Birkin bag worth over ₹24.37 lakh and John Galliano outfit that reportedly costs ₹93 thousand. She paired these with knee-high leather boots for her appearance in the Pink City.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stylish in John Galliano Gazette Print Blazer and Skirt from the spring/summer 2005 collection. The co-ord set, which came with a newspaper print with studded buttons, was styled by Rhea Kapoor. “She knows more than anyone else what it’s like being in the eye of the storm and wears it like a crown," Rhea Kapoor said while talking to Vogue India.

The fitted and well-structured blazer paired with a matching midi-length skirt was accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses, diamond rings and earrings. With minimal makeup and tresses in loose waves, she opted for a fresh and dewy base and a tint of rosy blush for some colour.