Kareena Kapoor dazzles with pricey Hermes ‘Birkin bag’: Costs more than Innova Crysta; can you guess how much?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has stumped fans and fashionistas alike with his choice of bag for press conference of IIFA 2025. The pricey designer Hermes bag costs more than Innova Crysta! Let's find out more about her outfit.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated9 Mar 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor was spotted with Shahid Kapoor during the press conference of IIFA 2025. She was seen flashing pricey Hermes ‘Birkin bag.’(Kareena Kapoor Khan @Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood actress, was spotted in an exquisite yet stylish outfit as she arrived for the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Jaipur on Saturday, March 8. Kareena and Shahid Kapoor were spotted sharing a warm moment, during the press conference of IIFA 2025. Her designer clothes not only appealed to her fans for the stunning look but also made an appeal over the price point.

The two Bollywood stars were spotted hugging and keenly interacting as paparazzi captured the rare interaction. Addressing this reunion with Kareena, Shahid said, "For us, it's nothing new...aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hai but it's totally normal for us...if people felt nice, it's nice."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Designer Bag and Outfit— The Details

In a social media post on Instagram Bebo posted some pictures in her newspaper print jacket and skirt on the occasion of International Women's Day and wrote, “Self love… Happy women’s day & hello @iifa.” As she entered her private jet, she struck several playful poses, donning black Hermes Birkin bag worth over 24.37 lakh and John Galliano outfit that reportedly costs 93 thousand. She paired these with knee-high leather boots for her appearance in the Pink City.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stylish in John Galliano Gazette Print Blazer and Skirt from the spring/summer 2005 collection. The co-ord set, which came with a newspaper print with studded buttons, was styled by Rhea Kapoor. “She knows more than anyone else what it’s like being in the eye of the storm and wears it like a crown," Rhea Kapoor said while talking to Vogue India.

The fitted and well-structured blazer paired with a matching midi-length skirt was accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses, diamond rings and earrings. With minimal makeup and tresses in loose waves, she opted for a fresh and dewy base and a tint of rosy blush for some colour.

Tribute to Raj Kapoor at IIFA 2025

During the ongoing silver jubilee celebrations of IIFA 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan, will pay tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, on his 100th birth anniversary. Furthermore, the grand IIFA Awards Night on March 9 will feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor will perform today while Kartik Aaryan will take stage as the host of the IIFA Awards.

First Published:9 Mar 2025, 10:02 AM IST
