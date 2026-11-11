Kareena Kapoor faces legal notice by Congress' Abbas Hafeez over Bhopal royal pendant featuring Quranic verse

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali 2026 appearance has triggered a controversy over a 30-carat emerald pendant associated with the royal family of Bhopal and bearing the Quranic verse Ayat-ul-Kursi.

Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez has sought the removal of the actor's social media photographs and a public apology through a legal notice. Meanwhile, the Hindu Utsav Samiti has extended its support to Kareena, rejecting the demand for an apology, ANI reported.

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Kareena's festive look featured a silver kaftan, a matching turban and the emerald pendant. The jewellery, described as a Bhopal royal heirloom associated with the Begums of the erstwhile princely state, has become the centre of a debate over religious symbols and their use in fashion.

What did Kareena Kapoor wear on Diwali? Stylist Rhea Kapoor described Kareena's ensemble and jewellery in an Instagram post, identifying the pendant as a 30-carat emerald belonging to the Bhopal royal family's heirloom collection.

Describing the look, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Real movie star, real chandi, real heirlooms and real personal style. Kareena in a pure chandi kaftan and turban by @punit.balana,wearing a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal’s 30-carat emerald, carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi. Outfit: @punitbalanaofficial Jewelry: Heirlooms of the Bhopal royal family, Kareena’s own. These pieces come through Saif’s family: his grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal.”

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Why has Kareena Kapoor received a legal notice? Explaining his objection, Hafeez said the pendant was part of the Islamic heritage of the Begums of Bhopal and had been commissioned as an expression of religious faith, rather than as a fashion accessory.

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"There is no objection to what anyone chooses to wear. There is no controversy over that. However, Kareena Kapoor shared a post on her social media handles on Diwali in which she was wearing and flaunting this pendant. This is a historic pendant of Bhopal associated with Islamic heritage. It cannot be used for a fashion parade," he told ANI.

Hafeez said his objection was specifically to the Quranic inscription and not to Kareena's choice of clothing or her celebration of Diwali.

"Let me make it very clear: people are free to celebrate whichever festival they wish and wear whatever clothes they want. Our objection is only to the Quranic verse. Even if she had worn it on Eid, it would still have been objectionable," Hafeez said.

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Advocate Mohammad Zafar said the legal notice demanded the removal of the social media posts and indicated that further legal remedies could be explored if the demand was not met.

"The main objection of my client is not to wearing the jewellery but to the Quranic verse inscribed on it, known as Ayat al-Kursi, which is considered very holy and sacred. We believe that the sentiments of the Muslim community have been hurt by the way it has been presented on social media and worn. We are issuing a demand notice seeking the removal of the post," Zafar said.

He added that they could approach the police or a court, depending on the legal remedies available to them.

Hindu Utsav Samiti backs Kareena Kapoor The Hindu Utsav Samiti has defended Kareena, rejecting the demand that she apologise.

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Its president, Chandrashekhar Tiwari, said the actor had the right to follow her religious traditions and celebrate Diwali.

Drawing a comparison with his own religious pendant featuring Goddess Bhagwati, Tiwari said wearing a religious symbol close to one's heart should not invite objections.

"If Quranic verses are placed at a sacred spot, close to the heart, I do not think there should be any objection to it," he said.

Tiwari also questioned whether Kareena wearing the pendant on Diwali had contributed to the controversy. He maintained that the actor should not apologise and said the Hindu Utsav Samiti and Sanskriti Bachao Manch supported her.

"Absolutely not. I do not think Kareena Kapoor needs to apologise in any way. Hindu Utsav Samiti and Sanskriti Bachao Manch support her and her actions," said Tiwari.

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(With inputs by ANI)

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.