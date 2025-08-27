From Kareena Kapoor to Govinda-Sunita Ahuja: Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025; see pics and videos

The much-awaited festive season has arrived as Mumbaikars soaked in the vibrant spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, the 10-day festival is celebrated with immense joy and devotion, marking the birth of Lord Ganesha among Indians. Joining the celebrations, Bollywood celebrities also shared glimpses of their Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on social media.

Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared how her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, celebrate the occasion at home. She shared a glimpse of a handmade Ganesha idol as her son was seen seeking blessings with folded hands.

Kareena Kapoor Her post read, “I remember, as a child, the RK family Ganpati was always special, just like how we celebrated all festivals… Now, my children look forward to it too… Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bless us all with love and peace forever from all of us.”

See post:

Kangana Ranaut BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared a warm wish with her fans.

She wrote, “गणेश चतुर्थी के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। विघ्नहर्ता श्री गणेश जी हम सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति व समृद्धि का संचार करें। गणपति बप्पा मोरया। (Heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha, the destroyer of obstacles, bring happiness, peace and prosperity in the lives of all of us. Ganpati Bappa Morya.)"

Kangana Ranaut on Instagram.

Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar shared an image of Lord Ganesha on his Instagram Story and said: “आप और आपके परिवार को गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। गणपति बप्पा मोरया। गणेश चतुर्थी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। (Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.)"

Shilpa Shetty skips celebrations Shilpa Shetty, who skipped the celebrations this year due to family mourning, revisited memories from previous years. She wrote, “Home feels incomplete without you this year, but the heart is full of your blessings.”

Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's joint appearance Sunita Ahuja and actor Govinda made a joint appearance, shattering never-ending divorce rumours. They celebrated the occasion with their annual puja at home.