Kareena Kapoor Khan meets Lionel Messi in Mumbai with Taimur and Jeh, turns heads in power-packed boss-lady look

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan made a stylish appearance in Mumbai as she met football icon Lionel Messi during his ongoing G.O.A.T. Tour of India. The actor attended the event with her sons, Taimur and Jeh, as the Argentine legend’s visit continues to draw massive public and celebrity attention.

Kareena Kapoor and her sons meet Lionel Messi Messi arrived in Mumbai as part of his multi-city tour and is scheduled to participate in the Padel GOAT Cup at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), followed by a high-profile event at the Wankhede Stadium.

The visit marks one of the footballer’s most prominent public engagements in India and has already sparked widespread excitement among fans.

Ahead of the meeting, Kareena shared a photo of Taimur and Jeh dressed in Argentina jerseys featuring Messi’s name, a moment that quickly resonated with fans online. Soon after, pictures of Kareena posing with Messi alongside her children began circulating on social media, becoming instantly viral.

For the occasion, Kareena opted for a sharp, formal look, embracing a confident “boss lady” aesthetic. She wore a khaki-brown coat adorned with embroidered elephant motifs along the sides, paired with a matching midi skirt. Completing the ensemble with golden-brown high heels and statement sunglasses, the actor struck a poised and powerful note during the meet-and-greet.

Kareena shared this picture on her Instagram Story before heading out to meet Messi.

Messi was accompanied by fellow football stars Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, adding further star power to the event. The images captured relaxed yet celebratory moments between the global sports icons and the Bollywood actor, underscoring the crossover appeal of the visit.

As per reports, Messi’s Mumbai itinerary also includes a friendly match featuring Bollywood celebrities, followed by a private charity fashion show and auction. The event is expected to see the presence of several prominent names from the Hindi film industry, including Jackie Shroff, John Abraham and Kareena Kapoor Khan, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity gatherings of the year.

Messi’s India tour has been positioned as a celebration of football’s growing footprint in the country, blending sport, entertainment and philanthropy — with moments like Kareena’s meeting with the football great becoming standout highlights.

About Messi's event at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata Messi’s arrival in India began in Kolkata, where thousands of fans turned out in the early hours to welcome the Argentine icon. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner landed in the “City of Joy” amid heavy security, with crowds chanting his name, waving Argentina flags and lining the airport perimeter long before his touchdown.

upporters described the atmosphere as electric, with many saying it was a “once-in-a-lifetime moment” to see Messi in India after 14 years, underscoring his enormous popularity across the country. Messi was escorted through the city in a large security convoy before reaching his hotel, where another wave of enthusiastic fans greeted him late into the night.

However, the Kolkata leg of the GOAT India Tour also faced significant challenges. At the Salt Lake Stadium event, Messi’s planned extended interaction with fans was scaled back amid crowd congestion and organisation issues.