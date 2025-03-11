Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes ‘star boy’ Zahan on birthday; who is he?

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan called the Netflix series Black Warrant famed Zahan Kapoor a “star boy” as she wished him a happy birthday on Tuesday, March 11.

Sharing Zahan's picture on her Instagram story, Kareena shared a heartfelt wish on her cousin's 32nd birthday. “Happy Birthday star boy. Big big hug. This is just the beginning,” her birthday wish to Zahan read.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story for cousin Zahan:

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story for cousin Zahan

Who is Zahan Kapoor? Zahan Kapoor is the grandson of the late actor Shashi Kapoor. while Kareena Kapoor is the granddaughter of Shashi's older brother, Raj Kapoor, making them cousins.

Both belong to two branches of the renowned Kapoor family, known for their long-standing legacy in the Indian film industry.

But it was not his association with the Kapoor Khandaan that helped Zahan rise to fame. The actor received heavy praise for his performance in Netflix's web series Black Warrant, which brought him to the limelight.

Zahan Kapoor started his acting career in theatre and made his Bollywood debut in 2022 with the film Faraaz. Although his role was appreciated then, too, Zahan remained a nobody in Bollywood until the web series.

The Black Warrant actor has previously talked about the pressure he feels about carrying the Kapoor legacy.

In an earlier interview, he said, “Being the new Kapoor on the block is a common source of intrigue for many people. It’s interesting—both an advantage and a disadvantage. It is a do dhaari talvaar (double-edged sword).”