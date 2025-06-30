Kareena Kapoor opens up on Saif Ali Khan's knife attack, couldn't sleep for months: ‘Jeh, Taimur shouldn’t have seen it’

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor broke her silence about her husband Saif Ali Khan's knife attack incident for the first time. Saif was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder at their home in Bandra, Mumbai. After the attack, Saif underwent surgery to remove a part of the knife lodged in his spine.

Kareena Kapoor on Saif Ali Khan's knife attack incident Recalling the horrific incident, Kareena told Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story how the incident left her anxious and sleepless for months.

“I am still kind of struggling with what it does to see someone there in your child’s room. In Mumbai, you never really hear about such incidents. It is very common in the US. In Mumbai, we have never really heard about someone walking in and attacking your husband. We have still not come to terms 100 per cent. At least I haven’t. I was very anxious for the first couple of months. It was very difficult to sleep and get back to the person with that kind of normalcy,” said Kareena.

Comparing the incident to ‘death’, she added, "With time, I realised that the memory fades more and more. It’s there in your heart. It is like death. When you lose someone, you never really get over it. That’s what I have always perceived – that you never really get over that, but the memory fades day by day,” she said.

Kareena revealed more than the memories fading with time, she had to come out of fear for her sons, Taimur and Jehangir, aka Jeh.

Both the kids witnessed the stabbing of their father at their house.

“But I don’t want to live in that fear for my children because that’s also wrong to put that stress onto them. So, it’s been a tough journey to manoeuvre from fear and anxiety to balancing the fact that I am a mother and I am also a wife. It was a combination of so much understanding that this is what I have to kind of deal with. I am just happy and thank God that we are safe. We are stronger as a unit," Kareena added.

How Taimur, Jeh were impacted Sharing how the incident showed their always ‘sheltered’ kids the reality of life, she revealed what Jeh now tells Saif.

"Hope my sons grow up with resilience because they have seen their father getting stabbed. My younger one (Jeh) still says, ‘My father is Batman and Iron Man, he can take on anyone.'”

“They have seen blood and everything, but I am hoping that that experience will make them different kind of men. They have been so sheltered, and then they have seen this, so somehow I feel that this experience has brought them out of that sheltered life and a little more into reality that this can happen. Of course, they shouldn’t have seen this at 4 and 8 years old, but I have to look at something out of it,” she added about how the incident impacted her kids.

Kareena also asked if she had changed as a person following the attack on her husband. She replied, “It has shaken me to the core, but I can’t live in that fear. Also, we Punjabis say, ‘Bala tal gai (the calamity was averted)’, and that’s what I am believing in. I don’t think any family should see what we saw. It has been an uphill task.”