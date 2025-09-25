Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran begin shooting for Meghna Gulzars Daayra, share glimpses from Day 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have officially commenced the shooting of their upcoming film, 'Daayra'.

Advertisement

Taking to their respective social media handles, the actors shared glimpses from the first day of shoot, adding several BTS moments.

"Day 1. 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi...Send love and blessings," Kareena wrote in the caption.

From holding a puja ceremony on the first day of production to discussing scenes with director Meghna Gulzar, trying look tests, shooting scenes, and reading scripts, the actor offered an intimate insight into their preparations.

In a special highlight, veteran lyricist Gulzar also arrived on the sets and engaged in a conversation with the team.

Likewise, Prithviraj expressed a feeling of thrill in his post as he added, "#Daayra is officially rolling. A new story, a new journey that challenges and excites in equal parts. Thrilled to be stepping into this world."

Advertisement

Director Meghna Gulzar dedicated a special post to mark the beginning of a journey of "blurred and crossed lines."

'Daayra' was announced earlier this year when Kareena Kapoor confirmed her part in the film.

"I've always said that I'm a director's actor... and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra let's do this," she wrote on Instagram.

Prithviraj, too, expressed his excitement about working with Meghna Gulzar and Kareena.

"Some stories stay with you from the moment you hear them. DAAYRA is that for me. Excited to work with Meghna Gulzar, the incredible Kareena Kapoor Khan and Team Junglee Pictures! Wish you all a very happy Vishu! #Daayra," he posted on Instagram.

Advertisement