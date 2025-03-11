Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor, in a rare moment, opened up about never opting for a sexual scene on-screen. During an interview with Dirty Magazine, Kareena revealed why would never be comfortable with such scenes.

Kareena Kapoor on sexual scenes She told Sex Education star Gillian Anderson that people need to start respecting sex before putting it onscreen. She explained, "It's just the way we look at the whole idea. We don't look at sexuality or sex as a human experience. We have to start looking [at] and respecting that a lot more before we put it on screen. It's my belief."

Kareena completes 25 years in the industry. While she has appeared in kissing scenes, however, she was never performed any intimate scenes.

She said she's never been comfortable about doing a sex scene. She noted that while the West is liberal about sexuality, India is yet to reach there.

I will not be comfortable doing intimate scenes: Kareena Reflecting on the cultural values of India, she added, "I personally feel that it's not important to take a story forward. It's not something that I believe that is required, in the form of a story. I know I will not be comfortable doing that. I have never done it. From where I come from, we are still not as open as having the narrative the way it is out there for you guys, the way you can feel it so openly. While female desire is openly tackled in the West, it's always been so open about it."

When Kareena played sex worker While Kareena never performed intimated scenes in any of her projects, she did play the role of a sex worker in Chameli. Drawing experience from the 2003 film when she was just starting out in the industry, Kareena called it a turning point in her film journey.

“I kind of realized a lot of things. The fact that I didn't have to conform to the traditional notions like looking a particular way of femininity, or being beautiful, because she was so brash and unapologetic. I think that was a form of beauty which I really appreciate. I am happy that I got to play that part. It pushed me to be more fearless,” she recalled.