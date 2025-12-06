Kareena Kapoor’s fitness coach shares actress intense workout routine - Watch video

Long before fitness challenges and quick-fix diets took over social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan was already inspiring an entire generation with her commitment to wellness. From her size-zero phase to embracing motherhood with confidence, the actor continues to make fitness a non-negotiable part of her life.

Now a mother of two, the Crew star is still leading by example — this time with a workout routine you can follow right in your living room. Her fitness coach, Mahesh, recently shared a reel offering a glimpse into Kareena’s no-nonsense training session at home, proving you don’t need an expensive gym to stay strong and consistent.

Here’s what her current workout session includes: Quick Feet Jumps / Shuffles The video opens with Kareena jumping swiftly from side to side — a fast-paced warm-up that activates the entire body and gets the heart rate up before heavier exercises.

Plank + Kick-Through Combo Next, Kareena switches to a dynamic plank variation with a kick-through. A ball between her knees helps improve stability as she engages her arms, core and lower body simultaneously — perfect for strength and mobility.

Quadruped Crawl Variation With her feet supported against a wall for grip, Kareena reaches forward one arm at a time in a controlled crawl. This targets core strength, balance and shoulder stability without equipment.

Step-Up With Dumbbell Overhead Press Holding dumbbells, Kareena steps onto a platform, swings her leg over a foam bar, comes back down and repeats the sequence. It’s a smart lower-plus-upper-body move that boosts strength and coordination.

Bodyweight Squat With Jump With weights in hand, she drops into a deep squat from her knees and then springs back to a standing jump. Great for core engagement, toning arms and legs, and building power.

Kneeling Overhead Plate Raise For the final move, Kareena kneels while rotating a heavy plate around her head — a tough finisher that works the shoulders, triceps and core while improving posture and balance.