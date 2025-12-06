Kareena Kapoor’s fitness coach shares actress intense workout routine - Watch video

Long before fitness challenges and quick-fix diets took over social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan was already inspiring an entire generation with her commitment to wellness. From her size-zero phase to embracing motherhood with confidence, the actor continues to make fitness a non-negotiable part of her life.

Now a mother of two, the Crew star is still leading by example — this time with a workout routine you can follow right in your living room. Her fitness coach, Mahesh, recently shared a reel offering a glimpse into Kareena’s no-nonsense training session at home, proving you don’t need an expensive gym to stay strong and consistent.

Advertisement

Here’s what her current workout session includes: Quick Feet Jumps / Shuffles The video opens with Kareena jumping swiftly from side to side — a fast-paced warm-up that activates the entire body and gets the heart rate up before heavier exercises.

Plank + Kick-Through Combo Next, Kareena switches to a dynamic plank variation with a kick-through. A ball between her knees helps improve stability as she engages her arms, core and lower body simultaneously — perfect for strength and mobility.

Quadruped Crawl Variation With her feet supported against a wall for grip, Kareena reaches forward one arm at a time in a controlled crawl. This targets core strength, balance and shoulder stability without equipment.

Advertisement

Also Read | 5 great quick workouts to stay fit during a busy December

Step-Up With Dumbbell Overhead Press Holding dumbbells, Kareena steps onto a platform, swings her leg over a foam bar, comes back down and repeats the sequence. It’s a smart lower-plus-upper-body move that boosts strength and coordination.

Bodyweight Squat With Jump With weights in hand, she drops into a deep squat from her knees and then springs back to a standing jump. Great for core engagement, toning arms and legs, and building power.

Kneeling Overhead Plate Raise For the final move, Kareena kneels while rotating a heavy plate around her head — a tough finisher that works the shoulders, triceps and core while improving posture and balance.

With versatile, functional exercises like these, Kareena Kapoor Khan proves once again that consistency matters more than fancy equipment — and staying fit at home is absolutely achievable.