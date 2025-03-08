Exes Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor share rare hug, burry the hatchet at IIFA 2025. WATCH

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor surprised everyone with a rare hug at IIFA 2025 press conference in Jaipur. On Saturday, several celebrities reached the venue for the prestigious award show.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor reunite Exes Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were snapped sharing a quick hug as people watched them. They were also chatting on the stage in the presence of others, including Karan Johar.

Watch video:

Advertisement

Fans were surprised and shocked to see Geet and Aditya together after years of their highly publicised break up. Reacting to their video which has now gone viral on social media, a fan wrote in the comments, “Oops! We are still good friends wala hug, it seems (sic).” “That awkwardness is so obvious on Shahid's face (sic),” mentioned another.

Someone wrote, “I can't believe my eyes.” Yet another commented, “Jab we met again.” While many were nostalgic in the comment section, a user called it a ‘miracle.’

Kareena and Shahid's relationship Kareena and Shahid for a long time during their initial years in Bollywood around the late 2000s. They were paired opposite in films like Fida, 36 China Town, Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met. However, they broke up right before beginning the shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met.

Advertisement

Later, Kareena began dating Saif Ali Khan and got married in 2012. They are parents to two sons-- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Shahid tied the knot with Delhi-based Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, Misha, after a year of their wedding. Two more years later, they had their son, Zain Kapoor.

IFFA awards 2025 Meanwhile, the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is going on in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The festivities began on Saturday. Kareena is scheduled to perform at the main event, and will reportedly pay tribute to her grandfather Raj Kapoor on his 100 years in the industry.

The grand finale will be held on Sunday.