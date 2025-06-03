'Dinner by 6 pm, lights out by 9:30': Kareena Kapoor spills fitness secrets at 44; says she isn't chasing fame, parties

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor opened up about her fitness mantra. In an interview, she shared how she has now embraced a slow life. Talking about how young actors are chasing fame, Kareena said she is glad that she is past that age. In fact, at 44, she swears by her need to stay fit-- not for vanity, but for herself.

Kareena Kapoor on her choice of roles Kareena told Nod Mag that while she had the privilege of picking different kinds of films and roles, her perspective towards career has changed. Focusing on quality over quantity, the actor said, “Doing less is doing more... It’s about choosing the right roles, ones that challenge me and excite me. I want to preserve my energy, my talent, myself.”

Talking about slow life, Kareena shared how her mornings have been. “The first hour of my day? That’s mine.” Her mornings typically include a cup of coffee, some jazz music, and a good crime novel.

Kareena Kapoor on not chasing fame The actor added, “I’m happy I’m not chasing anymore. I see younger actors running from one thing to the next, and I just think: I’m glad I’m past that.”

Kareena has dinner by 6 pm, and some hours later, she is ready to go to bed. “Dinner by 6 pm, lights out by 9:30 pm, morning workouts before the world wakes up,” she revealed.

In fact, she even stays away from parties. “My friends know not to expect me at parties. And they respect that. They know I’ll be watching Schitt’s Creek on low volume!” she laughed.

Kareena Kapoor's workout routine Kareena is big on yoga, strength training, and even a simple walk every day.

She candidly revealed, "If I don’t work out, I’m in a bad mood. Post-COVID, I realised how important fitness is—not for vanity, but for well-being. It’s my mood stabiliser, my anchor.”

However, she also clarified, “Vanity was never my driver. I’ve always embraced my skin, my body, my years. But movement? That’s sacred.”

Kareena was last seen in Singham Again as Avni Kamat Singham.