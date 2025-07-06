Kareena Kapoor takes dig at Prada in Kolhapuri style: 'Sorry not Prada...'

Kareena Kapoor just took a dig at luxury label Prada and gave desi fashion a shoutout.
Following the Kolhapuri chappal row, the Bollywood actress took to her Instagram to call out the global fashion giant for allegedly copying the design of Indian Kolhapuri chappals.
“Sorry not Prada..but my OG Kolhapuri,” Kareena Kapoor posted on her Instagram account, with a photo of her wearing Kolhapuri chappals — a traditional Indian footwear which is now at the centre of controversy.
Prada’s recent showcase at the Men's Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show in Milan on June 22 stirred controversy after the Italian luxury fashion brand unveiled its new ‘Toe Ring Sandals’ — a design that closely mirrors Indian Kolhapuri chappals.
The footwear was presented under the luxury label’s banner without clear credits to its cultural roots, which drew criticism.
Traditionally handcrafted by artisans from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district and parts of Karnataka, Kolhapuri chappals are unisex leather sandals.
Kolhapuri sandals are characterised by their braided leather straps and intricate cutwork.
Diet Sabya — an anonymous Instagram account that specialises in exposing imitations, appropriations, and blatant copies in the fashion industry — also reposted Kareena Kapoor's story.
The Prada row escalated further with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) being filed at the Bombay High Court on July 2 demanding that the Italian fashion house must compensate Indian artisans.
The PIL, filed by Intellectual Property Rights advocate Ganesh S Hingemire also sought a public apology of Prada and a direction to the government for protection of the Indian traditional designs.
Following the massive backlash for plagiarising Indian artisans' work, Prada shared a statement accepting that its latest summer wear collection was “inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear with a centuries-old heritage.”
However, the petitioners claim that the fashion brand (Prada) has not issued any "formal apology" along with any "damages", "compensation" and "entitled remedy" to the Maharashtrian artisans.
