Kareena Kapoor turns 46: From a ₹33 crore Gstaad home to Hermès Birkins, a look at her reported ₹485 crore fortune

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 46 on September 21, marking another year in a career spanning more than two decades in Bollywood. Known for moving between commercial blockbusters and performance-driven roles, the actor has featured in films including Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 3 Idiots, Singham Again, Tashan, Golmaal 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Veere Di Wedding. Her latest release, Daayra, is currently running in theatres.

Beyond films, Kapoor's earnings have also come from brand endorsements. A 2023 GQ report, citing CNBC TV18, estimated her net worth at ₹485 crore and reported that she earned approximately ₹10-12 crore per film.

Here is a look at some of the luxury properties and assets associated with the actor, based on the reported figures.

Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai home Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, Satguru Sharan, was designed by Darshini Shah of Design by Darshini Shah, according to GQ. The approximately 3,000 sq ft property was reportedly valued at ₹25-30 crore.

The interiors feature high ceilings, polished wood, vibrant walls, vintage colonial furniture, paintings and a statement chandelier. The couple have also incorporated photographs, travel memories and mementoes collected over the years. Their designer described the home as "a travel diary".

Kapoor also reportedly owns a holiday home in Gstaad, Switzerland, valued at around ₹33 crore.

Kareena Kapoor's luxury car collection The actor's reported car collection includes an Audi Q7, priced between ₹85 lakh and ₹95 lakh.

Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also reportedly own an older Range Rover Sport, valued at around ₹99 lakh. Her collection additionally includes a BMW X7, which costs approximately ₹1.22-1.25 crore.

The actor has also been associated with two Mercedes-Benz models. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is priced from around ₹1.71 crore, while the Mercedes-Benz E-Class costs between ₹75 lakh and ₹88 lakh.

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Kareena Kapoor's luxury handbags Her luxury collection also extends to designer handbags. According to GQ, Kapoor owns a Chanel quilted flap bag with a gold chain and the brand's signature double-C clasp, reportedly priced at around ₹8.48 lakh.

Her collection reportedly includes Hermès Birkin bags in black and tan, valued at around ₹13 crore.

Kapoor has also been seen carrying Louis Vuitton bags, including the Speedy Bandouliere and Monogram Metis Empreinte Hobo, priced at approximately ₹1.63 lakh and ₹2.66 lakh, respectively.

Other reported pieces include a Dior tote worth around ₹2.91 lakh, along with handbags from YSL and Celine.