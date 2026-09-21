Kareena Kapoor turns 46: From a ₹33 crore Gstaad home to Hermès Birkins, a look at her reported ₹485 crore fortune

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 46 on September 21, marking another year in a career spanning more than two decades in Bollywood. Known for moving between commercial blockbusters and performance-driven roles, the actor has featured in films including Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 3 Idiots, Singham Again, Tashan, Golmaal 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Veere Di Wedding. Her latest release, Daayra, is currently running in theatres.

Advertisement

Beyond films, Kapoor's earnings have also come from brand endorsements. A 2023 GQ report, citing CNBC TV18, estimated her net worth at ₹485 crore and reported that she earned approximately ₹10-12 crore per film.

Here is a look at some of the luxury properties and assets associated with the actor, based on the reported figures.

Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai home Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, Satguru Sharan, was designed by Darshini Shah of Design by Darshini Shah, according to GQ. The approximately 3,000 sq ft property was reportedly valued at ₹25-30 crore.

The interiors feature high ceilings, polished wood, vibrant walls, vintage colonial furniture, paintings and a statement chandelier. The couple have also incorporated photographs, travel memories and mementoes collected over the years. Their designer described the home as "a travel diary".

Advertisement

Kapoor also reportedly owns a holiday home in Gstaad, Switzerland, valued at around ₹33 crore.

Kareena Kapoor's luxury car collection The actor's reported car collection includes an Audi Q7, priced between ₹85 lakh and ₹95 lakh.

Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also reportedly own an older Range Rover Sport, valued at around ₹99 lakh. Her collection additionally includes a BMW X7, which costs approximately ₹1.22-1.25 crore.

The actor has also been associated with two Mercedes-Benz models. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is priced from around ₹1.71 crore, while the Mercedes-Benz E-Class costs between ₹75 lakh and ₹88 lakh.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor backs nationwide student protests over education reforms

Kareena Kapoor's luxury handbags Her luxury collection also extends to designer handbags. According to GQ, Kapoor owns a Chanel quilted flap bag with a gold chain and the brand's signature double-C clasp, reportedly priced at around ₹8.48 lakh.

Advertisement

Her collection reportedly includes Hermès Birkin bags in black and tan, valued at around ₹13 crore.

Kapoor has also been seen carrying Louis Vuitton bags, including the Speedy Bandouliere and Monogram Metis Empreinte Hobo, priced at approximately ₹1.63 lakh and ₹2.66 lakh, respectively.

Other reported pieces include a Dior tote worth around ₹2.91 lakh, along with handbags from YSL and Celine.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's latest release Daayra earned ₹1.75 crore at the India box office by 10 PM on Sunday, according to early estimates. The film recorded a similar ₹1.75 crore collection on Saturday, following ₹1 crore on Friday. With a steady weekend performance, Daayra has so far recorded ₹5.40 crore in India gross collections and ₹4.50 crore in India net collections.

Advertisement

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.