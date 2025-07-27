Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan send lovely wishes to birthday girl Kriti Sanon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): As Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon turned a year older on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a special birthday wish for her.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a stunning picture of Kriti and wrote, "Happy birthday @kritisanon ... wish you the bestest always, lots of love."

Her 'Bhediya' co-star Varun Dhawan didn't miss out on wishing her on this special day. Sharing a picture with Kriti, he wrote, "Happy Birthday To My Favourite Tall Person."

Born on July 27, the ace star is known for working in 'Shehzada', 'Adipurush', 'Ganapath', 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', 'Crew', 'Do Patti', among others.

Kriti is reportedly being approached to play the lead role alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in 'Cocktail 2'.

Cocktail was directed by Homi Adajania and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It was released in 2012.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon has also completed filming for 'Tere Ishk Mein'. It is directed by Anand L Rai and stars Dhanush in the lead role. The film, described as a spiritual successor to 'Raanjhanaa', is scheduled to release in theatres on November 28, 2025.

The film's production house confirmed the wrap through an Instagram post, sharing a symbolic image of two bloodied hands clasped together.

The film is written by Rai's long-time collaborator, Himanshu Sharma, and features music by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.