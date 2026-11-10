Uber luxury! Kareena Kapoor wears Begum of Bhopal’s 30-carat emerald - What makes this royal heirloom special?

Kareena Kapoor Khan brought a touch of royal heritage to her Diwali celebrations, with an heirloom emerald pendant and a centuries-old kalgi taking centre stage alongside her designer ensemble.

The actor's jewellery caught attention after celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor highlighted the pieces in a social media post. Kareena wore a 30-carat emerald pendant, reportedly once owned by the Begum of Bhopal, with a beige embellished kaftan and matching turban designed by Punit Balana.

The pendant is carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi, the 255th verse of Surah Al-Baqarah, which forms part of the second chapter of the Holy Quran.

Kareena Kapoor's 30-carat emerald: The Bhopal royal family connection According to Rhea Kapoor, the emerald is an heirloom of the Bhopal royal family and came to Kareena through her husband Saif Ali Khan's family. The pendant was initially owned by the Begum of Bhopal and was passed down to Kareena after her marriage to Saif.

Sharing details of the actor's look, Rhea wrote: “Kareena in a pure chandi kaftan and turban by Punit Balana, wearing a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal's 30-carat emerald, carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi.”

She further highlighted the jewellery's family history, writing: “Heirlooms of the Bhopal royal family, Kareena's own. These pieces come through Saif's family: his grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal.”

The actor also wore a 200-year-old kalgi associated with the Nawab of Bhopal. Saif had worn the same piece on his wedding day, according to the stylist.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's royal-inspired Diwali outfits For the celebrations, Kareena opted for a beige embellished kaftan by Punit Balana, featuring pure chandi work. The outfit had a fluid silhouette, a deep V-neckline and full sleeves. She paired it with a matching turban, the emerald pendant and the heirloom kalgi.

The Omkara actor completed her look with open hair, kohl-lined eyes, smokey eyeshadow, warm pink blush and nude pink lipstick.

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Saif Ali Khan complemented her outfit in an all-black kurta set, paired with black shoes. He sported a clean-shaven look with a moustache.