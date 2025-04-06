Kareena Kapoors weekend get-together was all about food, laughter and pool time; check pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): It looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a get-together at her residence over the weekend, and fans are loving the glimpse into the fun-filled afternoon.

The gathering included close friends and family -- Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and others.

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of adorable pictures from the mini party, giving fans a sneak peek of their chilled-out Sunday.

In the first photo, the group is seen sitting around a dining table, smiling for the camera. Kareena looked stylish in an orange tank top and white pants. Neha Dhupia, sitting beside her, wore a comfy denim dress. Soha looked elegant in a white full-sleeved top and black pants, while Kunal Kemmu sported a white T-shirt and red cap. Angad Bedi was seen in a white shirt and jeans.

One photo showed Kunal in a swimming pool, while another funny one captured him balancing a spoon on his nose during lunch. In another fun snap, Kunal had a white towel over his face and posed beside Angad Bedi -- a playful nod, it seems, to Soha's role in the upcoming horror film Chhorii 2.

Soha captioned the post "Sunday reset" with a heart emoji.

Fans quickly dropped comments like, "Wow, so many favourites," and "Beautiful pictures." One even joked, "That 6th pic with the towel looks like Kunal is promoting Chhorii 2."