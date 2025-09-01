Kareena, Karisma Kapoor shares glimpses from familys Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared glimpses from her Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, and it seems a complete family affair.

On Sunday, Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a bunch of pictures featuring her family members, including mother Babita, sister Karisma Kapoor, her cousins Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain and their wives Alekha Advani and Anissa Malhotra Jain, respectively.

The first picture shows the siblings posing for the camera, all dressed in traditional ensembles.

It was followed by another one which featured Kareena with her mother and sister, alongwith Alekha and Anissa. The family's Ganpati idol was also captured in the post, placed at a beautifully decorated platform.

Kareena also shared a solo picture of herself, exuding charm as she was dressed in a white dress, pairing it with kohl eyes, minimal jewellery, and a red bindi.

"Bindi and me match made in heaven. Who agrees?" she wrote.

Likewise, Karisma Kapoor also shared pictures from the gathering. For the occasion, she chose a light green suit, looking beautiful and radiant. "Best Girl in the whole world," Kareena wrote in the comments.

Prior to this, Kareena Kapoor had offered a peek into his kids' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with a picture of her son Jeh seeking blessings from Ganpati Bappa.

"I remember, as a child, the RK family Ganpati was always special, just like how we celebrated all festivals...Now, my children look forward to it too...Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bless us all with love and peace forever from all of us," she wrote in the caption.