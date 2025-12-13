Kareena shares candid pics with Daayra director Meghna Gulzar, calls her tigress

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Wishing Meghna Gulzar on her birthday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday treated fans to her candid BTS pictures with the ace director from the sets of their upcoming film 'Daayra'.

Kareena also penned a sweet note on Instagram, calling Meghna a 'tigress'.

"To sum up in words the feeing I have had working with @meghnagulzar will always be less...Daayra is nothing short of one of my most special films as it marks my first with the kind, gentle, passionate, smart and ever so sharp Meghna Gulzar... and to bring to life a subject that is so exciting... To be in your direction and under your guidance has been one of my most fulfilling acts... What an honour to be directed by you director sahiba...but... on this journey I have discovered such a wonderful soul...On your big day I wish you nothing but the best and can't wait for the world to see the genius in our film Daayra... Happy Birthday you Tigress... So grateful our paths crossed," she captioned the post.

In September, the lead stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran of the film shared glimpses from the first day of shoot, adding several BTS moments.

"Day 1. 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi...Send love and blessings," Kareena wrote in the caption.

From holding a puja ceremony on the first day of production to discussing scenes with director Meghna Gulzar, trying look tests, shooting scenes, and reading scripts, the actor offered an intimate insight into their preparations.

In a special highlight, veteran lyricist Gulzar also arrived on the sets and engaged in a conversation with the team.

Likewise, Prithviraj expressed a feeling of thrill in his post as he added, "#Daayra is officially rolling. A new story, a new journey that challenges and excites in equal parts. Thrilled to be stepping into this world."

Director Meghna Gulzar dedicated a special post to mark the beginning of a journey of "blurred and crossed lines."

'Daayra' was announced earlier this year when Kareena Kapoor confirmed her part in the film."I've always said that I'm a director's actor... and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra let's do this," she wrote on Instagram.

Prithviraj, too, expressed his excitement about working with Meghna Gulzar and Kareena."Some stories stay with you from the moment you hear them. DAAYRA is that for me. Excited to work with Meghna Gulzar, the incredible Kareena Kapoor Khan and Team Junglee Pictures! Wish you all a very happy Vishu! #Daayra," he posted on Instagram.

