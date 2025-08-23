Karen Gillan joins Henry Cavill, Dave Bautista in ‘Highlander’ remake

Scottish actress Karen Gillan has officially joined the cast of Amazon MGM’s ‘Highlander’ remake, starring alongside Henry Cavill in the new take on the cult 1980s fantasy film.

‘Highlander’ remake to feature Henry Cavill, Karen Gillan The project, which is being directed by ‘John Wick’ filmmaker Chad Stahelski, is set to begin filming at the end of September and will receive a full theatrical release under Amazon MGM’s United Artists banner.

Gillan will portray Heather, the mortal wife and true love of Connor MacLeod, the central character played by Cavill. In the original 1986 film, the role of MacLeod was made famous by Christopher Lambert, while Sean Connery played his mentor, Ramirez. In this new version, Russell Crowe takes on the role of Ramirez, and Dave Bautista has been cast as the villainous Kurgen. Actress Marisa Abela also features in a major role.

The ‘Highlander’ franchise follows a group of immortals who battle each other over centuries with the goal of being the last one standing – captured by the iconic phrase, “there can be only one.”

The script was written by Michael Finch, with Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt producing alongside Neal H. Moritz, Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.

Gillan is no stranger to major franchises. She is widely recognised for her role as Nebula in Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Avengers’ films, and for starring in Sony’s ‘Jumanji’ reboot series. If Highlander proves successful, it could mark the third major franchise for the Inverness-born actress.

She recently appeared in ‘The Life of Chuck’, based on the Stephen King novella, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and won the People’s Choice Award.