Karisma Kapoor almost married THIS actor, called off engagement, before Sunjay Kapur entered her life; find out who

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's name cropped up in the news ever since her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away recently. His sudden death has caused a lot of stir in the industry and Bollywood social circle. While Sunjay Kapur is often remembered as Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband due to their highly publicised divorce, few may recall that Karisma was once engaged to someone else before crossing paths with Sunjay.

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor's engagement before marrying Sunjay Kapur Karisma Kapoor was briefly engaged with actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan Karisma and Abhishek reportedly met during the latter's sister Shweta Bachchan's wedding. It is believed that the two fell hard in love and began dating. If reports are true, they managed to keep their relationship under wraps for five years.

In 2002, Karisma attended Amitabh Bachchan's 60th birthday. At the event, Jaya Bachchan announced Abhishek and Karisma's engagement publicly and left everyone surprised.

Next year, in January, Karisma and Abhishek's much-awaited Bollywood wedding was called off. While there are many reports suggesting several reasons behind their break up, the families never revealed the real reason.

Advertisement

Karisma and Abhishek starred together in the film Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya (2002). They never reunited onscreen, except for the special song Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om.

Karisma Kapoor married Sunjay Kapur In September 2003, Karisma Kapoor married Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapur in a grand Sikh wedding ceremony at her ancestral house, The Krishna Raj Bungalow. Her wedding was a high-profile event with several celebrities in attendance.

She was his second wife. Kapur was previously married to designer Nandita Mahtani.

Together, Karisma and Sunjay had two children. They welcomed their first child, daughter Samaira born on 11 March 2005. Later in 2011, they had a son Kiaan.

After the arrival of their son, Karisma and Sunjay parted ways. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, which gained a lot of attention due to mudslinging. Several claims and shocking revelations about their marriage were made by the two.

Advertisement

In 2016, their divorce was finalised.

Sunjay shared a positive equation with his kids, Samaira and Kiaan.

After the divorce, Sunjay married Delhi-based model-turned-actress Priya Sachdev.

His third marriage to Priya took place in 2017, a year after his divorce.

Sunjay and Priya later welcomed a son, Azarias, in 2018.

Sunjay Kapur's death Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 in England. He suffered a heart attack while playing polo. Reportedly, he swallowed a bee which might have caused an anaphylactic shock. He was 53.