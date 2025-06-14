Sunjay Kapur’s connection with Prince William: Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband played polo with the Royals

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away on Thursday, sending shockwaves in the industry. He suffered a heart attack during a polo match in England. While his love for polo was well known, not many knew that he shared a close bond with Prince William.

Kapur was popular in the UK's polo circles. He was a regular on the royal polo circuit. Not just the Royals, he was also friendly with other members of the aristocratic polo set.

He was often seen playing exclusive matches held across the UK during summer.

When Sunjay left Karisma and their ill son to play polo with Prince William In fact, Sunjay's passion for polo was so intense that, as per Karisma's domestic violence plea, he once chose to leave her and their ill newborn son behind to attend a polo match with Prince William.

Mirror UK quoted Karisma saying: “(Sunjay) decided to carry on, leaving me behind to take care of our sick four-month-old son, just to play a Polo match with Prince William. I also realised that he had married me only because I was a famous and successful film star, which would facilitate him to be reported in the press. It came as a surprise that he always wanted to be known in public and be famous, but since he never did any deed worth mentioning, he was not able to garner any attention.”

Sunjay and Karisma's divorce was finalised in 2016.

Sunjay Kapur's death at 53 Businessman and billionaire, Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of auto components giant Sona Comstar.

He died after he collapsed during a polo match on June 12. He was 53.

Confirming his passing, author and columnist Suhel Seth posted on X: “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar. Om Shanti.”

Saif Ali Khan's sister reacts to Sunjay Kapur's death Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan reacted to Kapur's passing on her Instagram account. She took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Air India... and Sunjay. Shocking to see the news that followed. To a father and wife, son and brother, I can't imagine what it must be like for the families. My sincere condolences and strength and support to them, especially the children. Can't believe it... still."