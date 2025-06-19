Karisma Kapoor in white, heads to Delhi with kids Samaira and Kiaan for ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's funeral | WATCH

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's funeral will take place in Delhi on Thursday. In the early hours of the day, the actor was seen leaving Mumbai with her kids for the last rites of Kapur.

Karisma Kapoor and kids heading to Delhi for Sunjay Kapur's funeral In a paparazzi video, Karisma, dressed in white was spotted at Mumbai airport. She was with her daughter Samaira and son Kiaan, who were also also dressed in white outfits. All of them are expected to land in Delhi shortly.

Sunjay Kapur's funeral Previously, the family issued a statement about Sunjay Kapur's funeral. His last rites will take place at 5 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi.

Additionally, a prayer meeting will also be held on June 22 at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi.

The viral funeral invitation was signed off by Kapur's mother Rani Surinder Kapur, his wife Priya Sachdev, Safira and Azarias. Along with them, the names of Karisma's children--Samaira and Kiaan were also mentioned in the card.

Sunjay Kapur's death Businessman and billionaire, Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of auto components giant Sona Comstar.

He died after he collapsed during a polo match in England on June 12. He was 53.

His sudden death reportedly occurred after swallowing a bee in the middle of his game. Telegraph reported that he suffered from anaphylactic shock after a bee potentially stung him in his mouth.

Reportedly, a witness said that Sunjay said, "I've swallowed something," which is likely to be his final words before his heart attack.

His funeral faced a delay as his mortal remains took time to reach India. Reportedly, the complications were due to his US citizenship.

Sunjay Kapur is survived by his third wife Priya Sachdev and their son Azarias.

He married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The two had two kids-- daughter, Samaira, born in 2005 and a son, Kiaan, born in 2011.

Sunjay and Karisma parted ways officially after fighting a long legal battle. Their infamous divorce was finalised in 2016.

Before tying the knot with Karisma, Sunjay was married to Delhite, designer-stylist Nandita Mahtani. Their marriage in 1996 lasted four years and their divorce was finalised in 2000.

Who was Sunjay Kapur Sunjay Kapur was a popular businessman in India and abroad. Close friend of Prince William, he was the son of industrialist Dr. Surinder Kapur, the Sona Group founder. Sunjay also served as the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a global automotive technology company.