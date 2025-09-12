Karisma Kapoor’s lawyer on Priya Sachdeva’s ₹1,900 cr offer in ₹30,000 cr Sunjay Kapur estate: ‘Nobody’s doing a favour’

Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira and Kiaan, are pursuing legal action against their late father Sunjay Kapur's widow, Priya Sachdeva, in their ₹30,000 crore inheritance case. However, Kapoor isn't a party in the case. She is representing her kids. Talking about the highly-publicised case, her lawyer, Mahesh Jethmalani, asserted that Kapoor is not seeking any financial benefit in this matter.

Karisma Kapoor's lawyer slams Priya Sachdeva Kapur Reacting to Sachdeva's claims that Kapoor's kids were already given ₹1900 crore from Sunjay Kapur's estate, Jethmalani called it ‘rubbish’ during

Appearing on Republic TV, the lawyer presenting Kapoor said, “If the estate is ₹30,000 crore and they are only getting ₹1900 crore… actually, there are only five class one heirs – mother, 3 children and Priya – why is she not disclosing a will, if it’s genuine. The children are not getting whatever they are getting at the mercy of Mrs Kapur. These are assets of Sunjay Kapur; nobody is doing us a favour. Is Priya Sachdev going to forsake the remaining ₹28,000 crore that goes to her, what kind of a rubbish is this? We are trying to fight for the children’s rightful inheritance.”

Karisma Kapoor doesn't want anything from the case: Lawyer “Karisma Kapoor doesn’t want anything for herself, the entire aim of this litigation is to secure her children in the manner in which her late ex-husband wanted them to be secure, which is as per a trust deed, which dealt with his assets in India, his corporate assets in India, and by and large his assets abroad, for which there was a will, which was never disclosed and neither has been a subject matter of probate, nor is it registered," he added.

Latest update on Sunjay Kapur inheritance case Not just Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's kids, but the late industrialist's mother, Rani Kapur, has also filed a lawsuit against Sachdeva.

The court has directed Priya Sachdeva to disclose all assets of her late husband.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled on 9 October.

Sunjay Kapur's death Sunjay Kapur passed away in June this year. He was married to Priya Sachdeva, with whom he had a son.

Before tying the knot with Sachdeva, he was married to Karisma Kapoor. Together, they had a son, Kiaan and a daughter, Samaira.