Karisma Kapoor’s daughter tells Delhi HC in Sunjay Kapur case: 'My university fees haven’t been paid for two months'

Amid the ongoing legal battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore estate, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's daughter, Samaira Kapur, claimed that the fees for her university are due for two months. Kapur is currently studying in the US.

Karisma Kapoor's daughter to Delhi HC Before Justice Jyoti Singh, on Friday, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who is representing the actor's children, said Samaira Kapur's fees have not been paid for two months. He added that as a part of the matrimonial decree, Sunjay Kapur was to pay for the children's studies and expenses, reported news agency PTI.

"The children's estate is with defendant no.1 (Priya Kapur). So, it is up to her. Two months' fees of the daughter who is studying in the US has not been paid," he said.

However, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, who is appearing for Priya Kapur, called the claim fabricated and baseless. He argued that she has consistently taken care of the children's needs, adding that the fees have already been paid.

He further said that the purpose of raising the issue in the court was to get media attention.

Sunjay Kapur's ₹ 30,000 crore estate battle The court was hearing arguments on an interim injunction application filed by Karisma Kapoor's children--Samaira Kapur, 20, and her brother Kiaan Kapur, 14, to restrain Priya Kapur from alienating Sunjay Kapur's assets.

The actor's kids challenged their late father's purported will of his assets, questioning its authenticity. They have reportedly accused their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, who is Sunjay Kapur's third wife, of altering the will.

Reportedly, the assets are said to be worth ₹30,000 crore.

The court listed the matter for next week for continuing arguments on the matter.

Previously, the kids accused Priya Kapur of being "greedy" and termed her "Cinderella stepmother" before the Delhi High Court.

The court directed Priya Kapur to give a list of his assets to the court.

Priya Kapur, on the other hand, told the court that the actor's children have already received ₹1,900 crore from the family trust.

Who was Sunjay Kapur Sunjay Kapur was the founder and chairman of Sona Comstar, one of the leading auto parts manufacturers in the world.

Sunjay Kapur passed away in June this year while playing polo in London. His death was reported to be an accident that caused a heart attack.