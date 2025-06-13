Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur dies, sister Kareena, Saif Ali Khan reach actor's home: Watch

Actor Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away on Thursday. Soon after, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted reaching Karisma's house in Mumbai last night.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at Karisma's house A paparazzi video of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan outside Karisma's residence has surfaced on Instagram.

Watch video here:

Sunjay Kapur's death Sunjay Kapur suffered a heart attack in England, UK. He was 53.

Reportedly, Sunjay collapsed during a polo match on June 12.

Sunjay Kapur's death was confirmed by author and columnist Suhel Seth, who posted on X: “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar. Om Shanti.”

Who was Sunjay Kapur Sunjay Kapur was a popular Indian businessman and the son of industrialist Dr Surinder Kapur. He was also the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a prominent automotive technology company. He also served as the President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) of India.

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor Sunjay tied the knot with actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003 in a grand wedding that took place at the actor's family house, Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai.

Later, the two had two children. Their daughter, the eldest child, Samaira was born in 2005. In 2010, they had their second child, son Kiaan. In 2016, Karisma and Sunjay parted ways as they finalised their divorce after a long legal battle.

Their divorce was highly publicised.

A year later, Sunjay married model and entrepreneur, Priya Sachdev. Priya and Sunjay also had a son together.

When Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor celebrated daughter's birthday Despite the divorce, Karisma and Sunjay came together last year on their daughter’s birthday as she turned 18. Sunjay came with his wife Priya and their son Azarius.

Sharing the pictures, Sunjay had posted on X, formerly Twitter, “A father holds his daughter’s hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever. Happy 18th birthday to my first love, Samaira. Welcome to adulthood. Remember to be responsible and live your life to the fullest. You are beautiful inside out. And we are all so proud of you.”