Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away at 53: Here's how he died

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and industrialist, Sunjay Kapur passed away recently in England. He was 53.

Sunjay Kapur's death His death was confirmed by author and columnist Suhel Seth. Seth took to X and revealed, “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar. Om Shanti.”

How did Sunjay Kapur's die The cause of Sunjay's death is reportedly a heart attack.

It is believed that he died while playing polo in England.

As per multiple reports, Sunjay Kapur died while playing polo in the UK. He suffered a heart attack. Reportedly, he collapsed during a polo match on June 12.

Reports also claim Sunjay accidentally swallowed a bee during the game, which might have contributed to his death as well.

Who is Sunjay Kapur Sunjay Kapur was a well-known Indian businessman and the son of renowned industrialist Dr. Surinder Kapur, founder of the Sona Group. A leading figure in India’s auto components sector, Sunjay served as the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a global automotive technology company supplying critical systems and components to electric vehicle and conventional vehicle manufacturers across the world.

The late industrialist also held the role of President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA).

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor Beyond his corporate achievements, Sunjay Kapur was often in the public eye for his high-profile personal life.

He was earlier married to Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. The two were married in 2003 and divorced in 2016. They shared two children — Samaira and Kiaan. He was occasionally spotted spending time with his kids in Mumbai.

After the divorce, Sunjay Kapur had his second marriage. He married Priya Sachdev, a former model and businesswoman.

The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, in 2018.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan visit Karisma Hours after the news of Sunjay Kapur's death, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted reaching Karisma's house in Mumbai. The couple's vehicle was papped.

Meanwhile, some social media posts shared by Sunjay Kapur before his death have now gone viral.

In fact, hours before his death, Sunjay offered prayers to the victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

He shared on X, formerly Twitter, "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. (praying hands emoji) #planecrash.”