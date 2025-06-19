Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's funeral to take place in Delhi today. Who are likely to attend?

The funeral of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur will take place in Delhi on Thursday. An invitation card for the funeral has surfaced. A prayer meeting will be held for the late businessman on June 22.

Sunjay Kapur's funeral Sunjay Kapur died after suffering from a heart attack during a polo match in London.

The family issued a release about Kapur's funeral, as reported by NDTV. His last rites will take place on Thursday at 5 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi.

Going by the note, a prayer meeting will also be held on June 22 at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi.

Who will attend Sunjay Kapur's funeral The note was signed off by Kapur's mother Rani Surinder Kapur, his wife Priya Sachdev, Safira and Azarias. Along with them, Sunjay and Karisma's children--Samaira and Kiaan were also mentioned in the invitation card.

It seems the funeral will also be attended by Samaira and Kiaan.

However, it is not known if Karisma will make it to Delhi today or not.

Members of Sunjay's automotive company Sona Comstar will be attending the funeral. His close friends and polo mates from India might also be seen at his last rites.

Sunjay died after he collapsed during a polo match on June 12. He was 53.

His mortal remains were later brought to India.

Previously, reports claimed that his funeral was delayed due to legal issues over his US citizenship.

His father-in-law, Ashok Sachdev, previously told NDTV that the funeral will take place in Delhi. “

The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites,” he said.

Sunjay Kapur's personal life Sunjay Kapur's first wife was Nandita Mahtani. It is not known if the designer will attend the funeral today.

Sunjay Kapur tied the knot with Nandita Mahtani in 1996. Their marriage lasted four years and they parted ways later. Their divorce was finalised in 2000.

Later in 2003, Sunjay married Karisma Kapoor. The two welcomed two kids-- daughter, Samaira, born in 2005 and a son, Kiaan, born in 2011.

Later, in 2014 they filed for divorce. After a long legal battle, their divorce was finalised in 2016.