Sunjay Kapur's last words before fatal heart attack? Here's what we know about Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur, passed away in England at the age of 53. While the cause of his sudden demise was a fatal heart attack, some reports suggest he may have accidentally swallowed a bee while playing polo. New reports also shared details on his final moments and what he reportedly said before collapsing mid-game.

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's final words On June 12, Sunjay passed away. Telegraph reported he suffered from anaphylactic shock after a bee potentially stung him in his mouth.

Reportedly, a witness claimed that Kapur said, "I've swallowed something," which seems to be his final words before his fatal heart attack.

“Sunjay Kapur was in excellent health” "He was full of life, laughing, joking, then gone in an instant," an insider was quoted saying about Kapur in a report by The Mirror.

Talking about Sunjay Kapur's health, a source close told the UK portal: “Sunjay was in excellent health. No one could believe what had happened. It’s a shocking reminder of how fragile life can be.”

A friend of Sunjay also told Telegraph Sport, “He (Sunjay) will be greatly missed not only by his family and friends but the local community around his club as he employed so many people and made so many friends – he was fun, kind and generous.”

“He didn’t distinguish between his grooms or high net worth friends – when he had a party, everyone was invited and everyone was equal.”

The Guards Polo Club also issued a statement about Sunjay Kapur’s death on Instagram, confirming that he passed “after becoming unwell when playing in a match at Smith’s Lawn” in Windsor.

Sunjay Kapur's funeral Sunjay Kapur's funeral is said to face complications due to his US citizenship, NDTV reported earlier.

As per insiders, Sunjay was a citizen of the US. Since he died in London, bringing his mortal remains to India might be delayed.

However, his father-in-law Ashok Sachdev shared an update about his last rites. He confirmed that Kapur's funeral will take place in Delhi.

"The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites," Ashok Sachdev told NDTV.

Sunjay Kapur is survived by his third wife Priya Sachdev and their son Azarias. He was also a father to daughter Samaira and son Kiaan, from his second marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor.