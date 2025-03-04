Karla Sofía Gascón responded to Conan O'Brien playfully after he joked about her at the Oscars 2025. Taking to Instagram, she thanked the Academy with a bunch of photos as she was nominated for Best Actress at the ceremony.

Karla Sofía Gascón to Conan O'Brien Referring to Conan O'Brien's joke he made about Karla, the actor wrote in Spanish, “Thanks to the members of @theacademy for the nomination as best leading actress, for the invitation to the gala; I really liked it, very entertaining and funny, especially its fabulous host Jimmy Kimmel, he is fantastic, every day he looks more like the great Conan O’Brien.”

Karla, in her post, referred to O'Brien's joke at the ceremony. O'Brien had joked about the controversial social media postings of the actor which surfaced during her Oscar campaign.

During his opening monologue, Conan O'Brien roasted Karla and the controversy. He said, "Little fact for you, Anora uses the F word 479 times. That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascon's publicist.”

He went on to imitate Karla's publicist talking on the phone and screamed, “She tweeted what?” Directing at Karla, O'Brien added, "Sofia, if you want to tweet about the Oscars tonight, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

Karla Sofía Gascón controversy Karla's attendance at the Oscars was uncertain due to the controversy after her offensive social media posts from 2020 and 2021 resurfaced. Her tweets included insensitive remarks on various issues, ranging from Muslims, George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter movement, and let to backlash on the internet.

Karla was nominated for her film Emilia Perez. Even Netflix distanced her from themselves following the controversy.

Later, she issued a statement to the People. It read, “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”