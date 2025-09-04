Kartik Aaryan joins Bollywood elite with ₹2 crore plot in Alibaug—Guess who his neighbours are

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has made his first-ever land purchase, adding to his growing real estate portfolio. The actor has bought a 2,000 sq ft plot worth ₹2 crore at Chateau de Alibaug, a premium coastal development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

Chateau de Alibaug is known for its lush, green surroundings and modern amenities designed to offer a luxury coastal lifestyle. The development includes a rooftop garden, lounge room, reflexology track, pool deck, multipurpose hall, and two clubhouses for recreational and community activities.

Also Read | Alibaug's exclusive property market opens up to mainstream luxury developments

Kartik Aaryan On Why He Chose Alibaug Opening up about his investment, Kartik said he was drawn to Alibaug’s growing appeal as a getaway close to Mumbai.

“Alibaug has become one of the most exciting places to invest in today, close to Mumbai and I plan to build my own home there. This is the first time I’ve invested in land, and with full trust in The House of Abhinandan Lodha. I’m glad to have made this investment,” Kartik Aaryan told Hindustan Times.

HoABL Welcomes The Actor Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of HoABL, welcomed Kartik to what he called the “HoABL family,” adding that his purchase reflects a growing trend among celebrities and business leaders.

“Our Chateau de Alibaug was the first branded land development in Alibaug. Kartik’s investment reflects the rapidly growing resonance of Alibaug as a preferred location for Mumbaikars to build spacious and luxurious homes, as also seen previously with investments from Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon and many renowned business owners and corporate CXOs,” Lodha said in a statement.

Alibaug: A Celebrity Favourite In recent years, Alibaug has emerged as a hotspot for Bollywood stars seeking luxury homes away from the hustle of Mumbai.

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan bought a 10,000 sq ft plot from HoABL for ₹ 10 crore.

10 crore. Kriti Sanon also invested in a 2,000 sq ft plot at the developer’s Sol de Alibaug project. With Kartik’s latest purchase, Alibaug continues to cement its reputation as a favourite getaway destination for stars and high-profile buyers.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his producer-wife Gauri Khan, cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have also invested in Alibaug. Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana also bought a land in Alibaug for ₹12.91 crore.

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Projects On the work front, Kartik has a packed slate of films ahead.

He will next be seen opposite Ananya Panday in director Sameer Vidwans’ Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

He has also been roped in for Nagzilla, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Kartik is currently shooting for Anurag Basu’s untitled musical romance alongside Sreeleela.

Also Read | Delhi MCDs Suniyo property tax scheme nets ₹304 cr in 3 months