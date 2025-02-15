Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan just confirmed his next movie with Sreeleela, which is speculated to be Aashiqui 3. The film is set to be launched in Diwali, though no official confirmation on the release date or the name of the movie has been announced as of yet.

Aaryan shared a video on Instagram about his new upcoming project.

Here's the teaser:

Aashiqui vibes: Looking at the teaser shared by Kartik, he appears sporting a beard, messy hair and seen in a heartbroken lover-boy avatar. Kartik could be seen singing "Tu hi zindagi hai, tu hi Aashiqui hai" at a concert packed with people. The video also features Sreeleela. This marks the first collaboration between Kartik and Sreeleela.

According to reports, the Anurag Basu and Pritam musical is set to release in theatres on Diwali this year.

Earlier, there were reports of Kartik Aaryan reuniting with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Triptii Dimri for Anurag Basu's upcoming musical. But, Sreeleela will make her Bollywood debut with Aashiqui 3.

Here's how fans reacted: One wrote, "The biggest love story LOADING."

Another wrote, "Get ready to cry in the theatre I'm sure ye movie rulane wali hai."

A third user wrote, "From charm to intensity - Pure magic on screen. Can’t wait!!!!!! "

"Another BLOCKBUSTER loading this Diwali…" a fourth user wrote.

"This Diwali! The kartik Aryan show," a fifth user said.

A sixth user wrote, "Why Kartik looks homeless 😭 his getup isn't suiting with hisi voice n character what a waste of a movie."

"We are happy but no one can take the place of Shraddha and Aditya," a seventh user wrote.