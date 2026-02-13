Kartik Aaryan is ‘one of the most terrible actors’: Bollywood veteran slams Bhool Bhulaiyaa movie star

Bollywood actor Prashant Narayanan has heavily criticised Kartik Aaryan. He made the comments during an interaction with Bollywood Bubble.

“I think he's one of the most terrible actors that we have over here. He is an extremely lucky person. I think he's only surviving because of his parents' blessings,” the Bollywood actor said about Kartik Aaryan.

“He's extremely non-communicative and is boosted by people around him. I liked him in that first film (Pyaar Ka Punchnama) that he had done,” the Bollywood veteran added.

When asked why viewers like such actors, Narayanan says it is because the taste of Indian cinema is going down.

“I don't know about how much people are appreciating them, but I've seen a lot of people laughing at them. If you can make somebody laugh, you know, that is a good thing, whether it is through somebody's acting or somebody's anything. But, there's a difference when you're laughing with somebody and you're laughing at somebody,” the actor said.

Prashant Narayanan is then reminded that Kartik Aaryan’s movies do well at the box office.

“One should not take luck so much for granted. For that matter, he did Chandu Champion. Nothing happened. Even his last film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, was also absolute bullshit. If God has given you a position, if God has given you an opportunity, then do something which is attractive to the Indian audience. They spend their hard-earned money to come and watch you. You should do things which are worth their time and effort,” the Murder 2 actor said.

“You should not just think that ‘I'll make ₹40 crore or ₹50 crore, and I’ll do whatever I want to’. That doesn't work there. How much more money do you want? You have cars, investments, everything. Life for your next seven generations is sorted. Why get insulted through your work?” Prashant Narayanan said.

Who is Prashant Narayanan? Prashant Narayanan is an acclaimed Indian actor known for intense roles across Hindi, Malayalam and English cinema. His most recognised performance in Bollywood came in Murder 2. He played serial killer Dheeraj Pandey and won the Screen Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role.

He debuted in Chhal as an underworld hitman and later starred in the German film Shadows of Time, learning Bengali for the role. On television and web series, he appeared in Parivartan, Mai, Rangbaaz and The Night Manager.

Kartik Aaryan’s recent films Kartik Aaryan’s last release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, made just ₹49.5 crore at the box office worldwide. The movie, also starring Ananya Panday, reportedly had a budget of ₹90 crore.

His earlier release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, was a blockbuster. Made with ₹150 crore, the horror comedy made ₹400.35 crore worldwide.

In the same year, Chandu Champion made ₹89.24 crore worldwide. The Murlikant Petkar biopic reportedly cost ₹120 crore.

Kartik Aaryan has had a mixed box-office performance. His successful films include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹265.5 crore), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety ( ₹156.46 crore) and Luka Chuppi ( ₹128 crore).