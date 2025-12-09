Kartik Aaryan, Johnny Depp's selfie steals the spotlight at Red Sea Festival. Fans say 'the collab we didn't expect'

At the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Jeddah, a moment of cross-continental camaraderie went viral on social media — when Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan posed for a selfie with Hollywood legend Johnny Depp.

In the snapshot, Depp has his arm casually around Aaryan’s shoulder while the two beam for the camera. Aaryan posted the image on Instagram with the playful caption: “Pirates of the Red Sea. JackSparrow x RoohBaba. @johnnydepp (sic)” — a nod to Depp’s iconic pirate character and Aaryan’s beloved “Rooh Baba” persona.

Fans and celebrities were quick to react — many hailed the selfie as “the collab they didn't expect,” with several urging for a future collaboration between the two stars. Remo D'Souza also reacted to the post with red hearts.

Another fan wrote, “This wasn't in my 2025 bingo card (sic).”

Kartik Aaryan speaks at the festival At the festival, Aaryan also spoke candidly about his climb in the industry, and why he embraced being typecast earlier in his career. He admitted with a laugh, “I wanted to be typecast ... I just wanted people to watch the film and love it.”

He reflected on the success of the 2018 hit ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ — often labelled as his “breakthrough” — but argued that the “overnight success” tag undermines years of perseverance. “That night came after seven years,” he said, referring to the long stretch of auditions, rejections and slow progress before fame.

Proud to call himself “an outsider” who built his own audience without industry backing, Aaryan noted the evolving global nature of Indian cinema — pointing out how festivals like Red Sea help expand its reach beyond traditional boundaries.

The actor will next been in Sameer Vidhwans' ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’

More about Red Sea Film Festival The 2025 edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, which started on 4 December and runs through 13 December, has become a melting pot of global cinema.