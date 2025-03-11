Kartik Aaryan joins Katrina Kaif on ‘Tip Tip Barsa’, internet reacts: ‘sasta Akshay Kumar’

IIFA Awards 2025 was recently held in Rajasthan, and several moments from the prestigious award show are making waves on social media. Among them is a special impromptu performance by Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan. Kartik, who was hosting the event, joined Katrina on stage as they grooved to each other's hit tracks, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan at IIFA Awards A viral video shows Katrina and Kartik dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani. They matched the iconic hook step of the song and left fans stunned. While Katrina looked stunning in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, Kartik looked dapper in a suit.

While many fans expressed excitement, manifesting a possible upcoming collaboration between Kartik and Katrina, others were unimpressed, accusing Kartik of copying Akshay Kumar.

For the unversed, the original Tip Tip Barsa Pani featured Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. The song was later recreated for Akshay and Katrina's film Sooryavanshi.

Internet reacts to Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan's ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ Reacting to the dance video of Katrina and Kartik, a user wrote on Instagram, “Why does Kartik need to be Akshay sir so bad first he steals his movie now this O.M.G Kartik (sic).”

“Wow, the chemistry and they looked so good together (sic),” added another.

One more said, “Kartik aryan akshay sir ko copy karne se akshay sir ka level match nh kar payga kabhi (sic) (Kartik can never match Akshay Kumar's level just by copying him).”

While someone called Katrina the “best dancer of Bollywood”, another addressed Kartik as a “sasti copy” of Akshay Kumar.

Watch the video here:

Kartik and Katrina dance to ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram’ Kartik and Katrina also grooved to Bhool Bhulaiyya's Hare Krishna Hare Ram, as seen in another video. The video also grabbed a lot of attention as Kartik performed the hook step of the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, Katrina initially tried to follow him but ended up with the original steps of Hare Ram Hare Ram, Hare Krishna Hare Ram from Akshay Kumar’s 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Kartik is often accused of copying Akshay Kumar as he recently took over the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. He was on board with Hera Pheri 3 to reportedly replace Akshay's role as Raju. However, things did not work out as planned.