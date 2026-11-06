Kartik Aaryan’s Ladaku, backed by Ananya Birla, gets June 2027 release; actor turns producer, reunites with Kabir Khan.

Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Kabir Khan are reuniting for their next film, Ladaku, which is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on June 18, 2027.

Kartik Aaryan's Ladaku gets June 2027 release The release date was announced by Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, which is backing the project alongside Kabir Khan Entertainment.

The film also marks an important step in Kartik's career. Apart from playing the lead role, the actor will make his debut as a producer under his banner, Dopamine Studios. The project brings together three production houses, with Kartik taking on responsibilities both in front of and behind the camera.

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The makers have described Ladaku as a story inspired by extraordinary real-life events, focusing on ambition, grit and hope. It has also been presented as an emotional and inspiring film. However, details about the real-life story on which it is based, its supporting cast and the characters have not yet been revealed.

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan reunite after Chandu Champion Ladaku brings Kartik and Kabir together again after their 2024 film Chandu Champion. The sports drama was based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist. Kartik played the athlete, whose journey involved overcoming major physical challenges to achieve success in sport.

The film received praise for Kartik's performance and earned him his first National Film Award for Best Actor. He shared the honour with Malayalam actor Mammootty, who was recognised for his performance in Bramayugam.

Their reunion for Ladaku suggests another project built around an inspiring real-life story. Kabir Khan has previously directed films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83, which also explored people and events that captured public interest.

While the makers have not shared specific details about Ladaku's plot, the film's announcement describes it as a story of determination and hope. It is expected to bring an emotional narrative to theatres.

Kartik Aaryan takes his first step into film production The film also marks Kartik's entry into production through Dopamine Studios. The actor launched the banner earlier this year, and Ladaku will be its first production venture.

For Kartik, this means expanding his role in the film industry beyond acting. His association with the project as a producer gives him a stake in the making of the film, alongside his lead role.

Ladaku is among several projects lined up for the actor in 2027. He is also associated with Captain India, directed by Shimit Amin, and Naagzilla, a fantasy comedy. An Anurag Basu film featuring Kartik is also part of his upcoming slate.