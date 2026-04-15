Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla pushed to 2027, makers lock Valentine’s weekend release

Fans waiting to see Kartik Aaryan in a never-seen-before avatar will need to exercise some patience. The actor’s upcoming film Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand has officially been delayed, with its release now rescheduled from August 14, 2026, to February 12, 2027.

The announcement was made by the film’s makers on Wednesday through an official note, confirming that the project will now hit cinemas over Valentine’s weekend next year. The shift suggests a strategic repositioning, possibly to tap into a holiday window and avoid a crowded Independence Day box office clash — a move increasingly common in Bollywood’s high-stakes release calendar.

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A Big-Budget Folklore Comedy With a Twist

Backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, Naagzilla is described as a “mega-scale creature comedy” rooted in Indian mythology and folklore. The film dives into the world of shape-shifting serpents — a theme that has long fascinated Indian audiences across television and cinema.

At the centre of the story is an ichhadhari naag, played by Kartik Aaryan. The character, named Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, promises a mix of humour, fantasy and mass entertainment — a genre blend that Bollywood has been experimenting with more aggressively in recent years.

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However, the assumption that folklore-backed fantasy will automatically translate into box office success is not guaranteed. While mythology-inspired stories have worked in some cases, audiences today demand scale, strong VFX, and a compelling narrative — not just nostalgia or novelty. That puts Naagzilla under pressure to deliver beyond its quirky premise.

Directed by ‘Fukrey’ Filmmaker

The film is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, best known for directing the Fukrey franchise. His track record with comedy gives the project a certain credibility, but it also raises questions: can a director associated with grounded, situational humour successfully execute a large-scale VFX-heavy creature comedy?

That remains to be seen.

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The production team includes industry heavyweights such as Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Neetu M Jain — signalling strong financial backing and a clear intent to mount the film on a grand scale.

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Kartik Aaryan’s Expanding Slate

Apart from Naagzilla, Kartik Aaryan also has Captain India, directed by Hansal Mehta, in his pipeline. The aviation rescue drama, announced in 2021, is expected to go on floors soon.

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This dual lineup reflects a conscious shift in Kartik’s career choices — from romantic comedies to high-concept, genre-driven films. Whether this transition strengthens his box office standing or stretches his brand too thin is still an open question.