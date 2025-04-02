Kartik Aaryan shares adorable moments with her sister as he wishes her on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post is dedicated to his sister Kritika.

As it's Kritika's birthday on Tuesday, Kartik shared a video featuring his adorable and memorable moments spent with his younger sister.

Interestingly, Kritika's birthday falls on April 1, which is celebrated worldwide as April Fools' Day. In his caption, Kartik teased Kritika by calling her "fool."

Have a look at his post

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently busy shooting with Sreeleela for a love story.

Last week, he took to Instagram and shared a romantic picture from the scenic hills of the tea gardens of Darjeeling.

In the image, the two are seen sitting amidst the lush tea gardens. Kartik holding two cups of tea also caught our attention as it hinted at a romantic scene being shot.

For the caption, he wrote, "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai," and added red heart emojis.

The yet-to-be titled film is being directed by Anurag Basu. In the film, Kartik will be seen donning a rugged look with long hair and a full-grown beard.Apart from this untitled project, Kartik Aaryan has Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri in his kitty.

The film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik previously collaborated on the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. This film is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day.