Karuppu Advance Booking Day 1: Amid delay, Suriya and Trisha-starrer eyes ₹11.33 crore opening

Karuppu Advance Booking Day 1: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan were all set to reunite on-screen with their film Karuppu after a gap of over two decades. Although CM Vijay gave a nod to the morning shows of the film, which was scheduled to release today, the film ran into ‘financial’ troubles, as per the Times of India. The film release remains uncertain; however, the advance booking numbers suggest a different story for the film.

Karuppu Advance Booking Day 1 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishan, has collected 6.31 crore through advance bookings for day 1. Considering blocked seats, the Tamil film will mark its big theatrical debut with double digits. So far, it has raked in a gross of 11.33 crore, adding blocked seat bookings.

Going by the same data, the earnings of Karuppu is majorly contributed by the Tamil 2D version, adding over 3.83 crore with more than 4,300 shows at an average ticket price of ₹168.

On the other hand, the Telugu version of Karuppu minted a gross of ₹1.85 crore from over 800 shows.

Almost 3.9 lakh tickets were sold for Suriya's return to the big screen during the advance booking phase.

Karuppu release delay explained Earlier in the day, reports claimed a halt on Karuppu advance bookings and cancellation of morning screenings, sparking concerns among fans. Following this, filmmaker RJ Balaji addressed the issue on social media.

“This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that, and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him,” he wrote.

A report by Times Of India claimed that Karuppu was postponed over financial trouble.

Ruban Mathivanan of GK Cinemas, briefly told the news outlet, “Financial issues, and no idea on the start.”

However, a source close to Suriya's team added that discussions were already underway to resolve the problems.

“The producers are actively working to resolve the issue. If the ongoing discussions end positively, the shows are expected to begin either from 11 AM or at least from the afternoon schedules," the report quoted an unnamed source.

In the latest development, film trade expert Sathish Kumar updated fans that the pending financial-related issue was linked to the production. Reportedly, Suriya stepped in personally to resolve the matter.

It is being reported that the lead actor has taken responsibility to clear the issues. It is said that the film will finally be released in theatres today as scheduled, starting from the afternoon shows.

While the film has missed out on the morning show earnings, it is still expected to see an impressive opening.