Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha's film witness gains, beats Dhanush's Kara

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha's latest outing, Karuppu, endured several obstacles before its much-awaited release in theatres. Although the film was impacted by its delayed release on opening day, it has made a recovery on Day 2 with a 51% growth in business. The film has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Dhanush's Kara ( ₹37.10 India net and ₹53.19 Worldwide gross).

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2 Karuppuearned ₹23.40 crore net on day 2 across 6,288 shows in India.

The film showed strong performance in the Tamil-speaking circuit on day 2, minting ₹19.75 crore net with 64% occupancy across 4,600 shows. On the other hand, the Telugu version added ₹3.65 crore net with an occupancy of about 37% from 1,688 shows.

Karuppu witnessed strong growth on Day 2 domestically. After opening with ₹15.50 crore net on Day 1 with 46.9% occupancy across 4,891 shows, the film registered a solid jump on its first Saturday by collecting more than ₹20 crore with improved occupancy of 56.8% (overall) from 6,288 shows. With this, the Suriya-starrer's total India gross collections now stand at ₹45.04 crore, while the India net collections have reached ₹38.90 crore so far.

In terms of state-wise earnings, Tamil Nadu has emerged as the biggest contributor for Karuppu, grossing ₹16.25 crore. The film also performed well in the APTG region with ₹4.50 crore gross, while Karnataka added ₹3.60 crore and Kerala added ₹2.15 crore. The Rest of India markets brought in another ₹61 lakh, taking the film’s total Day 2 India gross collection to ₹27.11 crore.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, Karuppu has collected ₹10 crore on Day 2, pushing its overseas gross to ₹21 crore. Its worldwide gross collection is now at ₹66.04 crore.

Suriya reacts to success On Saturday, Suriya personally thanked fans for their love and support of the film. He took to his X account and posted a video, thanking everyone after the warm reception to the film. He gave a shoutout to the film team.

He said, “The love, name & fame we are getting from across the globe, goes to the entire cast & crew of #Karuppu who believed & worked hard. Backed by @DreamWarriorpic, S R Prakash Babu & @prabhu_sr. Thank you dear @kalaivananoffl for focusing solely on our film till we locked the edit. You balanced our work alongside your newborn, much appreciate. Sai! No words to thank you @SaiAbhyankkar. Happy for the love you are getting. You are the backbone for our film to have this level of vibe & celebration in theaters. @dop_gkvishnu Bawa! Respect for the immense love you had for me while filming. You & your team worked day and night to give your best. Your love is the ‘magic dust’ on #Karuppu.”

About Karuppu Karuppu is helmed by RJ Balaji. In the film, Suriya portrays a dual-shaded role as a lawyer and the powerful village deity Karuppuswamy. Trisha plays the role of a lawyer as well.

Besides Suriya and Trisha in the lead roles, the film also features Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy.

The film is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.