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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha's film witness gains, beats Dhanush's Kara

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha's latest release, Karuppu was released in theatres in Tamil and Telugu languages. The film recorded more than 50% growth in earnings after its delayed release.

Sneha Biswas
Published17 May 2026, 09:04 AM IST
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha-starrer close to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore mark in India.
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha-starrer close to ₹50 crore mark in India.
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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha's latest outing, Karuppu, endured several obstacles before its much-awaited release in theatres. Although the film was impacted by its delayed release on opening day, it has made a recovery on Day 2 with a 51% growth in business. The film has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Dhanush's Kara ( 37.10 India net and 53.19 Worldwide gross).

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2

Karuppuearned 23.40 crore net on day 2 across 6,288 shows in India.

The film showed strong performance in the Tamil-speaking circuit on day 2, minting 19.75 crore net with 64% occupancy across 4,600 shows. On the other hand, the Telugu version added 3.65 crore net with an occupancy of about 37% from 1,688 shows.

Karuppu witnessed strong growth on Day 2 domestically. After opening with 15.50 crore net on Day 1 with 46.9% occupancy across 4,891 shows, the film registered a solid jump on its first Saturday by collecting more than 20 crore with improved occupancy of 56.8% (overall) from 6,288 shows. With this, the Suriya-starrer's total India gross collections now stand at 45.04 crore, while the India net collections have reached 38.90 crore so far.

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Also Read | Karuppu movie update: Suriya’s and Trisha's film hits unexpected roadblock

In terms of state-wise earnings, Tamil Nadu has emerged as the biggest contributor for Karuppu, grossing 16.25 crore. The film also performed well in the APTG region with 4.50 crore gross, while Karnataka added 3.60 crore and Kerala added 2.15 crore. The Rest of India markets brought in another 61 lakh, taking the film’s total Day 2 India gross collection to 27.11 crore.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide

Overseas, Karuppu has collected 10 crore on Day 2, pushing its overseas gross to 21 crore. Its worldwide gross collection is now at 66.04 crore.

Suriya reacts to success

On Saturday, Suriya personally thanked fans for their love and support of the film. He took to his X account and posted a video, thanking everyone after the warm reception to the film. He gave a shoutout to the film team.

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He said, “The love, name & fame we are getting from across the globe, goes to the entire cast & crew of #Karuppu who believed & worked hard. Backed by @DreamWarriorpic, S R Prakash Babu & @prabhu_sr. Thank you dear @kalaivananoffl for focusing solely on our film till we locked the edit. You balanced our work alongside your newborn, much appreciate. Sai! No words to thank you @SaiAbhyankkar. Happy for the love you are getting. You are the backbone for our film to have this level of vibe & celebration in theaters. @dop_gkvishnu Bawa! Respect for the immense love you had for me while filming. You & your team worked day and night to give your best. Your love is the ‘magic dust’ on #Karuppu.”

About Karuppu

Karuppu is helmed by RJ Balaji. In the film, Suriya portrays a dual-shaded role as a lawyer and the powerful village deity Karuppuswamy. Trisha plays the role of a lawyer as well.

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Besides Suriya and Trisha in the lead roles, the film also features Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy.

The film is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.

Disclaimer: All inputs above are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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