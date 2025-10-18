Karuppu first single: First song of Suriya-starrer to drop on Diwali; release date yet to be announced

The first song from the Suriya-starrer Karuppu, a Sai Abhyankkar musical, is set for a grand release on October 20, coinciding with the Diwali festival.

Advertisement

The movie was announced on the 50th birthday of the Tamil star on July 23.

Sharing the latest update, makers Dream Warrior Pictures, said: “Get ready for a Deepavali filled with mass and music. The FIRST SINGLE from #Karuppu drops on Oct 20!”

Advertisement

According to OTTPlay, AR Rahman was to score music for Karuppu; however, he was later replaced by Sai Abhyankkar, whose first Tamil movie, ‘Dude’, was released on Friday, October 17.

Watch Karuppu teaser here:

In the teaser, the actor is seen performing high-octane action sequences choreographed by popular stunt master Anbariv.

Advertisement

The teaser introduces Suriya as a lawyer. However, there will also be a divine intervention. RJ Balaji is expected to play the antagonist.

According to the teaser video, the film appears to be a complete package of grand visuals, high-octane action sequences, dance, peppy songs, and punchy dialogues.

Karuppu: Release date The release date for Karuppu is yet to be announced. Earlier, the film's producer, SR Prabhu, said that the movie warrants a festival release.

However, since the movie is missing a Diwali release and has yet to announce a Pongal release either, Suriya fans fear that the film will be pushed further.

About Karuppu Suriya's Karuppu, written and directed by RJ Balaji, stars Trisha, Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivadha, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy in prominent roles.

Advertisement

The music of the film is composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Also Read | Actor Suriya begins production of next film with Venky Atluri. See pics

‘Suriya 46’ Suriya's next film, titled 'Suriya 46,' has officially gone on the floors with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad.

The film is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments. The makers shared the news on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

GV Prakash Kumar will compose the music for the film, which stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar are also on board in key roles.