Karuppu movie release update: After Vijay’s nod for 9 am shows, Suriya’s and Trisha's film hits unexpected roadblock

The release of Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, witnessed unexpected confusion just hours before its theatrical debut on May 14.
The film, one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year, was scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release. However, reports of theatres pausing advance bookings and cancelling planned early morning screenings triggered concern among fans online.
The developments sparked speculation on social media regarding possible release or distribution-related hurdles, especially after the film’s heavily promoted first-day-first-show screenings faced sudden cancellation.
Makers Respond To Growing Confusion
As uncertainty surrounding the release intensified, filmmaker RJ Balaji addressed fans through social media.
Without disclosing the exact issue behind the disruption, RJ Balaji admitted that the team itself did not yet have complete clarity regarding the situation. He, however, assured audiences that efforts were underway to resolve the matter.
In an emotional message shared online, the director reflected on the film’s challenging journey and expressed hope that the latest hurdle would also pass.
“This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that, and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him,” he wrote.
The post quickly gained traction among fans, many of whom praised the filmmaker for maintaining transparency during the tense situation.