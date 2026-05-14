Karuppu movie release update: After Vijay’s nod for 9 am shows, Suriya’s and Trisha's film hits unexpected roadblock

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s much-awaited Tamil film Karuppu ran into last-minute release confusion after several theatres reportedly paused advance bookings and cancelled special 9 am screenings. 

Anjali Thakur
Published14 May 2026, 10:22 AM IST
Suriya’s and Trisha's film hits unexpected roadblock
Suriya’s and Trisha's film hits unexpected roadblock

The release of Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, witnessed unexpected confusion just hours before its theatrical debut on May 14.

The film, one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year, was scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release. However, reports of theatres pausing advance bookings and cancelling planned early morning screenings triggered concern among fans online.

The developments sparked speculation on social media regarding possible release or distribution-related hurdles, especially after the film’s heavily promoted first-day-first-show screenings faced sudden cancellation.

Makers Respond To Growing Confusion

As uncertainty surrounding the release intensified, filmmaker RJ Balaji addressed fans through social media.

Without disclosing the exact issue behind the disruption, RJ Balaji admitted that the team itself did not yet have complete clarity regarding the situation. He, however, assured audiences that efforts were underway to resolve the matter.

In an emotional message shared online, the director reflected on the film’s challenging journey and expressed hope that the latest hurdle would also pass.

“This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that, and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him,” he wrote.

The post quickly gained traction among fans, many of whom praised the filmmaker for maintaining transparency during the tense situation.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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